Cuban doctors, nurses and experts arrive in Milan, Italy, to help fight coronavirus

More
Waving Italian and Cuban flags and bumping elbows, a team of more than 50 Cuban medical experts arrive in Italy.
3:00 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuban doctors, nurses and experts arrive in Milan, Italy, to help fight coronavirus
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Waving Italian and Cuban flags and bumping elbows, a team of more than 50 Cuban medical experts arrive in Italy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69748108","title":"Cuban doctors, nurses and experts arrive in Milan, Italy, to help fight coronavirus","url":"/International/video/cuban-doctors-nurses-experts-arrive-milan-italy-fight-69748108"}