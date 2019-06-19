David Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting in Dominican Republic: Police

The baseball star remains in a hospital recovering after being shot in the back on June 9 at a crowded nightclub in Santo Domingo.
0:29 | 06/19/19

Transcript for David Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting in Dominican Republic: Police
Fish are breaking news site investigation of the shooting a former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz moments ago officials in the Dominican Republic. Claim that Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting police now say the gunman was actually targeting or teases friend who was sitting at the same table. And who was dressed similarly to mr. Ortiz. Ortiz was shot and Santa Domingo on June 9 he is now recovering at a hospital. In Boston that is a huge change in this story.

