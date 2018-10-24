Transcript for Davos in the desert commences after death of journalist

Today it is Saudi government kicked off the finance conference dubbed dot most in the desert. Many western CEOs and major companies are boycotting this summit because of the saudis role in the death of Jamal can show. Hosting the event crown prince Mohamed bin sound mind made his first public address since the journalist debt the cost than what they want us early. Calling the killing a crime that quote was really painful you also bodies and cannot be justified. The crown prince and king had said they knew nothing of the plot to kill could Shelby at this Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Today aching sell mine called the president of Turkey to discuss the next steps in the peace world leaders are still condemning the murder. Britain's prime minister calling for more investigation. The claim this is being made to mr. casualty. Died in a fight does enormous amounts to a credible explanation. Meanwhile president Tran has called the Saudi effort to conceal the killing Jamal patient. Whoever order that I. I think it had been. They shouldn't you. But Iran's president says without the support of the United States Saudi had. Such a cry. Washington is taking some action against the saudis. Secretary of state might pump oil announced the United States was revoking visas son's body officials implicated inpatient es death. Emily Rao ABC news Washington.

