-
Now Playing: Investigation into the death of journalist Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Schiff: Khashoggi killing should be 'relationship-altering event for' US and Saudis
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia finally acknowledges death of Jamal Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Davos in the desert commences after death of journalist
-
Now Playing: Orangutans embrace, Smurfs exhibition, rice harvest: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle fights for girls' access to education in Fiji
-
Now Playing: Pompeo: Revoked visas, possible sanctions in death of US journalist
-
Now Playing: At least 20 hurt when metro station escalator in Rome speeds up
-
Now Playing: NY woman reported missing is found dead in Turks and Caicos
-
Now Playing: Royal tour hits Fiji
-
Now Playing: Turkish president says Jamal Khashoggi's death was a 'planned operation'
-
Now Playing: What we know about the latest migrant caravan traveling through Mexico
-
Now Playing: Thousands struggle to reach US border
-
Now Playing: On the ground with US Border Patrol in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Buffalo races, a Greek trading ship and a nomadic shepherd: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Turkish president says Khashoggi's killing was 'savagely planned'
-
Now Playing: John Bolton heads to Moscow as US says it's pulling out of nuclear treaty
-
Now Playing: Turkish president set to reveal alleged details of Khashoggi's death
-
Now Playing: About 7,000 migrants make their way through Mexico
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Fiji