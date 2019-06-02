-
Now Playing: Dust storm sweeps through town in Australia
-
Now Playing: Controlled avalanche triggered at ski resort in Italian Alps
-
Now Playing: Rome airport closed after World War II-era bombs found
-
Now Playing: Sky-high flames, tearful testimony, a dog plays in the snow: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Venezuelans flock to Colombian border for humanitarian aid amid crisis
-
Now Playing: Nicolas Maduro orders military to block aid caravans at country's border
-
Now Playing: House of Commons debates "hell" remarks
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 15, 2003
-
Now Playing: Gorilla can't get his sibling to play
-
Now Playing: The Lunar New Year, Super Bowl parade, the State of the Union: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Venezuela's Congress to hold new elections if Maduro is ousted
-
Now Playing: Lightning and monsoon flooding in Australia
-
Now Playing: Venezuela military attempts to block humanitarian aid requested by Guaido
-
Now Playing: Trump says US would now be at war with North Korea if he wasn't elected
-
Now Playing: Northern lights, dancers, Pope Francis : World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian aid in Venezuela at risk as Maduro clings to power
-
Now Playing: US, Afghan forces raid Taliban prison
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 13, 1990
-
Now Playing: China welcomes Year of the Pig with stunning Spring Festival Gala
-
Now Playing: Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh