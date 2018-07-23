-
Now Playing: Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 13 injured, 2 dead
-
Now Playing: Toronto mass shooting an 'unspeakable act,' mayor says
-
Now Playing: Soccer star quits national team over 'racism and disrespect'
-
Now Playing: Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 10-year-old girl, 18-year-old dead: Police
-
Now Playing: Blistering temperatures grip Europe, heat wave turns deadly in Japan
-
Now Playing: World Santa Claus Congress meets in Denmark July 23
-
Now Playing: This day in history: July 25, 2000
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland
-
Now Playing: 'Bullet Man' survives mishap
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: Bill Browder on Putin and new book
-
Now Playing: British financier says Putin wants him dead
-
Now Playing: US demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
-
Now Playing: Students pray for rain in India, a corpse flower blooms in Michigan
-
Now Playing: French president's aide questioned by police for allegedly beating protester
-
Now Playing: Bus passengers injured in knife attack
-
Now Playing: Rare footage shows last surviving member of Amazonian tribe
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's royal homecoming
-
Now Playing: ABC News exclusive: Youngest Thai soccer player describes rescue
-
Now Playing: Anak Krakatau volcano erupts in Indonesia, firefighters battle fire in Illinois