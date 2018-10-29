Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 2, 1986

David Jacobson one of the Americans being held hostage in Lebanon walked up to freedom today amid indications that others could follow. The Islamic Jihad which freed the 55 year old Jacobson after seventeen months in captivity suggested that the US has made over two hours that could lead to the release of others. US officials were tight lipped about how Jacobson was freed but acknowledged that negotiations are continuing. Jeanne Meserve has more on the story from the principal staging area for the Jacobs and release the island of Cyprus. The first sign of movement was the swinging a helicopter blades to US military Blackhawk helicopters put down at the airport in larnaca Cyprus. Three hours later several civilians were put on board. One may have been hostage negotiator Terry Waite was been out of sight since he arrived in Cyprus from Beirut Friday night. Then the choppers to take care headed for big route. Meanwhile Islamic Jihad issued a statement in Beirut declaring hostage David Jacobson a free man. The typewritten notes at continued US overtures could lead to a solution of the hostage problem but a change in the US government's approach could result in an entirely different course. Jacobson was released near the abandoned US embassy in Muslim west Beirut. And was driven a short while later to the US facility in Christian east Beirut where the US maintains a skeleton presents. Hostage negotiator Terry Waite is reported to have met with Jacobson there. The 55 year old Jacobson director of the American university hospital in Beirut was seized in May of 1985. For just one month ago he appeared on a videotape and other. Apparently disillusioned and in despair after sixteen months in captivity. Government refuses to help us. Being ignored is the worst pain. Why does our government increase our suffering. By ignoring us. The worst of Jacobson's suffering is now over but his journey is not. The US military helicopters returned to larnaca airport after dark without Jacobson bad weather has prevented their landing in favorite. The Blackhawks have been refueled and stand ready to make another approach to Beirut when conditions permit it is probable they will bring Jacobson back to Cyprus. Where he will board another aircraft that will take him on to the American air base in Wiesbaden west Germany. Jeanne Meserve ABC news larnaca Cyprus.

