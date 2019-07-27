Transcript for 2 dead in balcony collapse near swim championships

Haven night and nightclub balcony suddenly collapsing in South Korea killing two and injuring several Americans. Gymnastic video capturing them payments inside that creates yuppie club. A shocked party goes tried to hold up the balcony as it was crashing down. Terrified people crying and shocked and distressed as some climb on top of the buy in order to support the flooding balcony. One man trying to prop the structure wrapped with a poll that people underneath a scramble out to safety. At least ten people injured among them for members of the USA war to put an eighteen. Rather clubs celebrating the women's team win at the Fina world championship the a Friday. KB Gil Christ is the most seriously injured. Undergoing surgery for a deep laceration in hunt left leg. USA war to panic tweeting all USA would depend athletes are safe and accounted for a Phillips a little bit usable. South Korean police on the scene this morning trying to figure out just what went wrong closing this deadly accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.