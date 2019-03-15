Deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques

More
At least 49 people have been killed and police say four people are in custody in the attacks during Friday prayers. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.
3:19 | 03/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:19","description":"At least 49 people have been killed and police say four people are in custody in the attacks during Friday prayers. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"61705602","title":"Deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques","url":"/International/video/deadly-attacks-zealand-mosques-61705602"}