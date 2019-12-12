Debris from Chilean plane may have been found: Authorities

The Chilean military transport plane, which was carrying 39 people and was headed to Antarctica, has been missing since Monday.
0:19 | 12/12/19

That's a developing story from one of the most dangerous places on earth authorities they say they may have found debris from a missing plane was heading to Antarctica. The Chilean military transport plane has been missing since Monday. Investigators say the degree could be from the fuel tank 38 people were on board and are presumed death.

