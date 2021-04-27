Diplomats walk out of Russian Foreign Minister's UN speech

U.S., European and British diplomats walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum, in protest on Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

