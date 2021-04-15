Drone captures landslide on Jurassic Coast in UK

More
Some 4,000 tons of earth along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, England, collapsed onto the beach below.
1:41 | 04/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone captures landslide on Jurassic Coast in UK

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Some 4,000 tons of earth along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, England, collapsed onto the beach below.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77104714","title":"Drone captures landslide on Jurassic Coast in UK","url":"/International/video/drone-captures-landslide-jurassic-coast-uk-77104714"}