Drone footage shows melting Arctic sea ice

More
Warming in the Arctic shrank the ice covering the polar ocean this year to its second-lowest extent in four decades.
0:35 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage shows melting Arctic sea ice
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Warming in the Arctic shrank the ice covering the polar ocean this year to its second-lowest extent in four decades.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73175766","title":"Drone footage shows melting Arctic sea ice","url":"/International/video/drone-footage-shows-melting-arctic-sea-ice-73175766"}