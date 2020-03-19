Now Playing: This 1-eared 'unicorn' dog is stealing our hearts

Now Playing: Adorable 6-year-old demonstrates advanced handwashing techniques

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 19, 2020

Now Playing: Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in world flags

Now Playing: Streets of Paris mostly empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Now Playing: Over 4,000 new cases in Italy reported in 24-hours

Now Playing: How does US mitigation efforts compare to Italy trajectory

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2020

Now Playing: Inside the frantic race to find a drug to fight coronavirus

Now Playing: Italy calls for retired, private-sector doctors to help with coronavirus crisis

Now Playing: Cloudy Venice canals turns crystal clear after coronavirus lockdown

Now Playing: Trump closes border with Canada to nonessential traffic

Now Playing: 475 deaths in Italy in 24 hours -- the nation’s most COVID-19 fatalities in a day

Now Playing: NYSE to move to fully electronic trading after workers test positive

Now Playing: Orangutan demonstrates hand-washing

Now Playing: China withdraws medical workers after virus slows

Now Playing: Italy health care on brink of collapse as patients flood hospitals

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 17, 2020