Dutch PM cleans up his spilled coffee to the cheers of cleaning staff

Mark Rutte, who has led the Netherlands since 2010, took a hands-on approach to sopping up his mess as the building's tickled cleaning crew cheered him on.
1:10 | 06/05/18

