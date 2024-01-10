Ecuadorian president says country is “at war” amid massive violence

ABC News’ Matt Rivers has the details on violence sweeping across Ecuador that stemmed from an apparent prison escape of an alleged drug gang leader.

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live