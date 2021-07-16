Transcript for Eiffel Tower reopens to tourists after 9-month shutdown

The city lights is back in business Paris is beloved Eiffel Tower is reopening this morning after being shut down for nine months during France's second coat midway and it's the towers longest closure since world war two and one of the first people to go to the top. ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie truly take a look. This morning people are lining up to be them very first back up on the Eiffel Tower. As Americans it is kind of what we oh we've seen in France and her hand it would be amazing head. I've never seen it before as my first time in France shut down for nine months during France's second wait the longest closure since World War II. Finally the single parents is once again open for business it has however you'll singing it's is flags. Like like he's back again Sophie to have road tour guide here in Paris. Says three month down she went from giving 32 hours a day to three in the last year and a half. If we're back the crush to tell crash diet. I just. Lust in my in my act CD from one day to another with the Eiffel Tower back open she's hoping that tourists follow. Nothing screens Iman Ferris more than turning a corner and then boom there's the Eiffel Tower and she's looking better than ever for the first time in her 130 year history diapers Howard going through its largest renovation. Ever including a brand new paint job that officials say will be done thing. Many Americans are already booking their flights. Authorities say they're now ready to open up and still keep people safe. Filling elevators that only 50% capacity making mask mandatory and limiting it to 101000 people a day half their pre pandemic numbers. And for the first time since before the pandemic. Every floor of the 1063. Foot tall tower is open to the public. Now day and formally asking is why people can't be Eiffel Tower where the Eiffel Tower is shining once again. And Maggie joins us live now from Paris and Maggie surprises is say that you are pretty easy to get excited about things so. How much do you freaking out right now to be there at the Eiffel Tower in had to feel to be one of the first people to go to the top bacteria opening. And you know resettle well but this like pink enthusiasm peak excitement I mean. Look you don't like clearly had to raced to the top and we feel like the first people up here but now. There are hundreds of tourists that are up here with that. Everyone is so exciting Ines just. Kind of leads to the excitement that you feel I think. Yes the view is wonderful but it's also just amazing knowing where to go to an end he heard it from that try to spoke to hear from everyone else the Eiffel Tower being open is a symbol that. Parents is back diet and and are they are they taking komen protocols do you have to socially distant fifth Wear a mask what are the rules now. And yet realtors are really careful to say yes we are open but we are opening up safely so masses are mandatory that is the first rule but what's really interesting that starting next week Diane all over France if you visit a big cultural landmark like the Eiffel Tower you not to show a health patsy have to prove that you're either. Vaccinated or recently tested negative for cove in nineteen. This is a major deal is going to be implemented for restaurants next month and assist. All over France including pairs including get your tourist. But officials say they're really working with people trying to make this easy there talking to pharmacies nearby how to get that testing situation implemented so. They're really determined to nothing but open up to safely to get tourists back. And Maggie edit Paris but also many other parts of friends they really bank on terrorism as a big part of their economy so how much in the difference does this make. From that perspective. They held today get it could really be huge only seven million people visit Eiffel Tower every year. 785%. Of them are from other countries and many of them are Americans that come to visit so foreign travel is huge for the Parisian economy. And many people are hoping today's look at really turn it around you know opening up the Eiffel Tower. Opening up museum's opening up restaurants they're trying to get people back in this country money back into the economy already in twenty Tony when they're projecting a seventy. Million dollar loss you know yes we are opened but attendance is only cut in half so. Yet they're slowly opening up the economy is slowly bouncing back but isn't going to be a long road ahead Diane and so what can tourists heading there expect. It's a good question a lot of people have asked me what can I can I come what are the lake once I get that area France is now open to any American is fully backs NATO has a negative Kobe tests and we know quite a few Americans and I vacationed here at the Eiffel Tower at Versailles at a cheese shop of course than she shot can't. I thought we did a lot of Americans and all the insanity now he sure was pretty easy to get did you just follow the protocol and let's hear hear you can't encourage treatment because. Yes numbers of tourists are increasing but they're still pretty few and far between so there's not long lines at museums it's easier to get reservations at restaurants. Not nice and Diane I have to Sam looking around right now and the Eiffel Tower is packed. This is a pet knows back. I've ever seen ninety overheard one tour guide saying he never sees it like that I think there is this enthusiasm and excitement people are booking their flights as one American viewers and the passport. Are gathering dust in their first stop. Was succumb to parents to get a back at the content. Well Maggie you look very happy up there and I know that you want to put it color uneven they're called because your address is also says he'll also look grade. Learn to work at a fashion sacrifice that you ruling thank you. And him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.