'Electromagnetic attack' blacks out Venezuela

Citizens on the streets of Venezuela's capital city scrambled to find transportation home as a new blackout surprised the country Tuesday.
0:42 | 07/23/19

Transcript for 'Electromagnetic attack' blacks out Venezuela
This morning the lights are out across much of Venezuela and Caracas the massive power outage snarl traffic shutting down the subway system. Forcing workers to walk home during rush hour it's the first blackout to hit the capital since March. The government blames this power outage on the so called electromagnetic attack authorities are working to restore service. Ed in the UK British wolf find that the British will find out this morning who will replace three Samie at their next prime minister. Former London mayor Boris Johnson a staunch brags it supporter often compared president trump. Is the strong favorite over foreign secretary Jeremy hunt to lead their Conservative Party in the country. The winner takes office tomorrow when Mae formally resigns.

