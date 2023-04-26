UN estimates gangs now control around 80% of Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Plus, authorities in Cuba are rationing gas sales amid a fuel shortage, and a U.K. zoo is looking for a "Seagull Deterrent Assistant."

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live