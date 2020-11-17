Transcript for Europe battling second wave of COVID-19 as countries tighten restrictions

Has come in nineteen cases rise and every US state Europe is facing a new wave and new restrictions such Indiana are Shia is it. How does three week lockdown beginning today and that the country has one of the Europe's highest infection rates per capita. On Monday the Swedish government cut that allowed side and a public gatherings after seeing a record high number of daily cases and in Italy hospitals. Are once again overwhelmed this is a World Health Organization says it's looking into a new report indicating the virus may have been circulating in Italy. Months before the country's first recorded cope in nineteen cased Arian panel is incident Della Italy. With one of the hardest hit regions there in the end good morning what are you seeing and hearing from locals there. I I mean remember this is a country that call the first wave of the pandemic the first one Manuel wrote. Adam perhaps the first time people in America poll this is serious this is coming towards us. They went through a period of the numbers folding and they enjoyed as some other went back counts and housing and other countries as a eases looked on measures so the bars came back and as he cycles noodles Asia are now overwhelmed I'm wearing a mask care the very few people who gathered around the rule wearing masks all businesses and it would close at 6 PM at a few starts at 10 PM. We spent some time in Santa Ana hospital in La Honda sit Lombardi region would taken into the icu that Heidi it's really tragic coming to protect patient confidentiality. We can't show you that faces. That he was deeply emotional every single bag was full they have no more spaced every single patient's heart roan no virus and almost all of them elderly man in their sixties and seventies. I looked into the docks as we're trying to make that is that when the second wave started to hit initially it was younger people who got a big glass on vacation they gonna ponting the grounds abolished. Then gradually it's been older and older people who clearly much more susceptible and so the death rates has started to climb again and this picture he's a little confined just to the north of the country has also spread across Italy so people are not taking very seriously again the look and has been in place certainly in this area for a couple weeks old mole and talks is hoping the starting to see the impact. The result of the last is very very simple if you don't have a locked down the virus spreads and if you do you can get under control. Time will certainly hope they do an Intel has hugging room that you're in air. Yet Diana have compressor which is all round to it was really really emotional so this is home to the elderly just just outside this town and at a certain point they allow relatives to come in a meet that relatively Raddatz is. Us that we sold mothers grandsons. Brothers and sisters be reunited. So in some cases they have this plastic sheets will be able to put their arms around each other OK is not quite the same but it's a pretty good substitutes. You can see how emotional it will some people just how that human contact something so many risen being denied unable to see relatives unable to see brands. Cook OC being. Fast talking elderly homes it's even more important to have that kind the contents we spoke to one grandson who is staying his ground mum for the first time since solo parent hadn't touched it since March. He was deeply emotional apparently is that it was incredible and Janice Barkley mirage who waving that says it was a long side kind of sign it warms up happiness amidst the otherwise kind of doom doom that's the process Italy right now. The images are emotional I can only imagine having been in that rumor having been one of those people finally getting to at least kind of touch or family member for the first time. And months and in you even covering this whole thing since the beginning does it feel different there this time around vs the first waves. I think he does me no reason I say you have to becomes a conclusion that the anywhere controlling this is to have another lol damn what I've been impressed by an easily is a sense in which everyone seems to be pulling together another was not into layered. When people did go out they did go on vacation to dig go to bars. The people take it very very seriously here and unlike other countries say in the United States west sometimes kids go way to college so that mingling with each other they'll give each other bars. They're not necessarily coming below I know there's. Fears exist around Thanksgiving. Here and it's really quite often they don't leave that hometown they don't leave home so they can go out they can get the bars and they can bring it back current. People are hoping that next year will bring some warmer weather and some present news and that this might seem is but this might seem will KK and I will have an impact is a country that is really softened his country is close to many of our hospital many many reasons when his religion whether expectation whether his relatives. I think. Italy is now in the middle of this second way it's starting perhaps to see that tail off with senior class or not just tyranny to Lieberman's Spain and Belgium and the U carry. But still the hospitals are full the icu beds are full this is a disease that didn't gets any easier didn't get any soft and adults is got better at treating it but it's just as deadly as it have a loss. No need to flatten that Herman at least the good news there is Ian as you say it seems like that's. Starting to happen we hope that continues in panel in citadel in Italy thanks CN.

