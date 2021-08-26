Transcript for Explosion outside airport in Kabul: Pentagon reports

This is an ABC news special report. We have breaking news to report coming out of Afghanistan at this hour the details are still a bit sketchy but here's what we know. Confirmed from the Pentagon at this hour we can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time we will provide additional details when we can we are of course waiting on those additional details but of course this comes at a time. Where the US had warned of possible terror attacks possible suicide bombings there in Kabul. They had been urging Americans and other Afghans who are trying to get to the airport. To be airlifted out of the that city to not to come to the airport under these threats they said and Lester had been directed to specifically to please stay where you are. As they work towards getting as many Americans. And Afghans. Out of that country by that on the August 31 deadline we're gonna turn two in panel who has been reporting from Koppel. For the past several weeks he is just made his way to cutter but just hours ago he was mayor. Right outside the airport and saw for himself the desperate people trying to get out of that country. And the situation that was unfolding in so Ian can you can give us a sense of what it's like they're in Kabul right now in of course and mid these reports of an explosion it can't. Even the in a it it's hard to imagine what the chaos must be like there right now. The that got strike at me look at it seems as though all the warnings all the creates a past I mean that the British government to take Q and curry expressed it. Saying it was very very credible. And imminent warning of the potential crises K attack Ike is Kate are actually carts and it's the Afghanistan branch all are sit. Date don't have accused presence in the country but they certainly have. A brutal presence in the country they're the ones that carried out forma tax speak or Rome schools. So high eight numbers of civilian casualties. We don't know very many teach out of the moment too little we know it has been confirmation. From pensions spokesman Joker debate that has beaten attacked. One of our colleagues. From another network. Pakistani network Putin. And Afghanistan the moment says that he cheated her mark Whitner is that it is it was potentially a suicide attack again the teach out of very fluid that being some Condit dump aren't while at the incident. Oh we shall within the last 24 the sheer numbers of people down met thousands patent people but they're. That's why the US embassy issued this very specific warning so all US citizens to leave the gate. Quit immediately. To go back home because of the threat of the European nation to the nature nation also Pulitzer telling all of that suits and could leave the gate and await word that seems that the words Beers. How come true liturgy joke on casualties. At this moment. But these clearly imperil the continuing mission. To trying to get people out to the country. Let's say we go to number of questions that people are on the ground as to the specifics of exactly what happened but just to reiterate we're hearing and I eat the explosion. Potentially a suicide attack one of the gates potentially abbey gave its way we work very crowded area all the safety of wet thousands of people look Clark stood waving their papers waiving that apple. Trying to get through it that happened it really jeopardizes the ongoing missions try and evacuate people from Afghanistan. And and in we know you were there are just a few hours ago we saw your incredible reporting as you saw those thousands of people. Pushing against the gay despite the warnings were hearing from a US officials western officials. Urging people to leave but that was not the case did you see any any fewer people earlier than you had in days past and pac ten the numbers increased. Obviously concerning. What happened there with an explosion it it's it's hard to imagine just what the what the casualties may be given the scene you Randy does give us a sense of of what it felt like how many people were there and it was or any sense that anybody was with heeding those warnings. I mean we have to understand it come with things is there are. There are a number of gates a narrow barrows and did not tens of thousand people gathered round that not think over the last week those numbers have slimmed down partly because some people call through other people deep enough but also because the Taliban stopped allowing Afghan national. From getting through to that point put within the last 24 hours it was thousands of people that and they will all crush together. Shamu wading knee deep in sewage towards. There was no sense of space that give people would desperate people clustering at the gates the other key thing here is you'd be US embassy to issue warnings that it it's not like you are -- people aren't staring at that aren't that not getting their messages through necessarily in that should get an individual message to your Borough in the uncle which of course some people have had then people aren't necessarily gonna hear those warnings are being more importantly. You win keyed can be such as the desperation on the ground such as retirement trying to escape the country. People here warnings all the time they knew the risk living in Afghanistan they see multiple bomb attacks suicide attacks targeted gunfire ambushes over the years. But that teach her desperate people are is that eaten there there's one they still. We'll stay in those numbers around the gates and ER com begin to describe really quiet how many people that quite how closely they were packed together in that relatively small Larry a bite each gay. I'll just one gated multiple gate. Trying to get out to anyone of those gates you're talking about significant number of people together by Deepak if there's some kind of IEP or suicide attack that he's. Unlikely to him they inflict mass casualties. But again we don't have those details that the moment. He compilation John Kirby that this incident took place that takes very flute would still getting. Full implementation Torre. We know you'll stay on top of all that forest in and credible reporting again there. From cutter now budding cobbled just a short while ago Ian panel thank you for that we're gonna turn now to our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. And Martha we're now hearing that there will be eight briefing around 1030 where were hopefully gonna get some more details. But it you can give us a sense of of what you've learned over these past few minutes we know that he tells are fluid. Any even overnight I was sent video from the airport from. Abby gate and there were thousands of people there over night trying to get in. Many people were turned away their stories of them being turned away because of that urgent alert from the US State Department to stay away. This is what's called a threat stream that they've had four days now they worried about this exact scenario. That a suicide bomber and that's our initial reporting that it was a suicide bomber. Gets into one of those crowds and causes mass casualties and this is why last night it was so urgent. And so imminent and we heard the ambassador this morning the US ambassador to Afghanistan. Say how serious a threat this was and that it was imminent and they would not a put that alert out if they did not think someone was on their way. To do harm. This is truly a nightmare scenario because you have a deadline. Of American forces getting out of there August 31 people trying to get out. And now this explosion at one of those gates. It will surely shot down that whole area and there will be a lot of questions about what the US does next one of the things president Biden has said again and again. As that he is concerned about US troops he wants them out of there because the danger is increasing. Are you also have to wonder. How if they had such incredible intelligence on those how they were not able to somehow. Try and stop this that's obviously an incredibly difficult thing to do but this is exactly the kind of thing they were tracking for several days. Yes and and despite yes we heard those warnings urging Americans and Afghans not to come to the gates must they had been specifically ordered to do so. Because of this threat that they obviously deemed credible we also heard from secretary of state blink and saying there was. Really no deadline at August 31 deadline to get those 15100 Americans. Who we believe are still there in the country but obviously one doesn't this in due to that operation market how to terror attack like this the worst case scenario happened what. Americans were concerned about which what they were warning about that actually haven't happened what does it do to the process. That were already was going to be a difficult task over the next. A days. It it really devastate step process and again that panic that was already there I mean to seeing this scenes. From last night hearing flash bang grenades go up to try to break up the crowds to try to warn them. To get away. There is absolute. Panic in Afghanistan for people trying to get out secretary Lincoln says yes we will keep trying to get people out. But he is not given any sort of plan on how old that will happen. How would you get these vulnerable Afghan sap and now today they're facing either a stampede to the Taliban. Or crisis bombers and and that really is what it comes down to. For all Afghans and especially those vulnerable Afghans and American citizens and those American citizens are not all out of there. One of the documents I got last night was passports. Of two young children American mom unable to get up. Well. More information about where this explosion specifically took place Willie. Haney we are hearing from US officials that the crew First Lady she knew that the explosion can occur at at the gate that is the location Indian panel is just talking about that moment ago on this US official says that they are currently assessing casualty numbers right now that the situation remains very very fluid on the ground. As they try Q respond. I'm and that the media should that the situation talked need the ongoing but for now. I'm do you have confirmation that this was at the abbey gate which is one of the main ancient history the airport are aware of thousands of people have been gathered comment on the other side you have western forces most in American troops are standing guard Derek. Sorting. Individual as they come by on the as we've heard. From union and from Marta on the the big threat over the the commercial last night about the possibility. That I just Corzine and I and I just can't shoot a might be planning some kind of an attack targeting civilians. And so that's why did these messages are sent to American citizens not Chico's cute on any of the gate. Are achieved or the approaches to the airport but confirmation now that displays at the FB Jake. And Louis this may be one of the worst case series because as we heard in reporting and you just two reiterated their thousands of people at last count were in there despite those warnings. For western officials to please stay where you are to not come to the airport. This potentially is one of those were street case scenario is correct. It is because we've seen the numbers of people who have gathered there on and on the other side of the French if you will most geeks. Com home just for people holding up documents trying to get past the western security forces that are there. But job and it's it's what whittled what is called soft target. Armed terrorists will try to start in Q will try to attack. Armed and locations where security is not as tight that it could beach we know that there'll be tight security on the American side that sent. We know that there will be tight security Taliban checkpoints but when you have large numbers of people gathered at one location I'm that is just tough target because that somebody could. Filter in and sent opportunity. Suicide vests on something potentially could drive a car bomb vehicle in there as well. So a lot of if this makes for a very enticing target toward terrorists who want to create a big impact and that shouldn't kind of situation that we're now seeing happen. All right Louis Martinez our pentagon producer there with the very latest on that and again we are getting confirmation now from the Pentagon. That this explosion in Kabul happened at abbey gate where we know. Thousands of people have gathered over the last several days desperately trying to get out of Afghanistan we if colonel Stephen guinier standing by former State Department official. With some more perspective on on what may be happening there on the ground crew tenured. Thank you for being with us and died just give us your your your best sense of what's happening right now as were all trying to assess. What the damages how many people how many casualties may be involved right now. In this situation. And I think what's going on from the US perspective and pointed to figure out whether there are US or NATO troops involved we know that the Turks have been responsible for the perimeter security. I'll be airport in Kabul. Although they announced yesterday that they were pulling out and problems would be before the US so I'm. Still unknown whether the US troops had to pick up responsibility out toward the entry point here that age and I'm sure that's what's going on right now to make sure that there are no US side casualties. But to Luis point it just sort of depend on what the intent of the suicide bombing want to wanted to to take out a lot of stability and that probably would have detonated. Within a large group stayed outside the gate or if you're looking to embarrass NATO for the US they would try to gotten as close to the troops worm who were Manning the actual gate itself. The other consideration here in. Yet when the Taliban came in and they liberated very prisons many of the I could cage prisoners director that to US. Can't had a head putting those prisons were allowed to escape and so all the sudden it was a terrorist threat that might not a pencil scrawl. After after the Taliban emptied the prisons so this has been concerned. That a former prisoners of former license chaos folks. May have how about it have been impetus to these suicide bombings but we don't take that. Beat Taliban. In their vested interest will be in allowing a clean escaped and allowing the US is many people are the 31. They need money they need support from the international community. Something like this is certainly not an elk. The Taliban so the only positive but I could see coming out of this or the Taliban may try to crack down and and and recapture some ice skating folks Olympia group and another one of the so it's all about. Colonel game if we appreciate your expertise and insight into what's going on right now there on the ground in Kabul. Were gonna turn back again to Martha Raddatz Martha you were talking about a video earlier and we have that now for the viewers and you can describe. All what it is what you see what you hear. I don't know for sure what you're seeing right now is they'll live shot from Kabul it's probably about 630 there and and that is our night video that's the last video we have from the abbey gate to. But this was many hours ago was in the middle of the night. But what you hear are those surging crowds going out to Abby date. The little lady here that. And right there. They were throwing flash bangs today. Disperse that crowd this is taken by Karen definitely using veteran who is killing us. What has happened inside. To get this is not right now this is last night but they did she was sands have been happy days. What was happening there overnight. Then you can hear those crowds and we do have reports. From today that there was also a gun fight after. What initial reporting is that there was some side some kind of suicide bombing that could've been a gun fight it could have been our troops firing on the people who were. Assisting got bomber or whatever else they can find out at the scene. I do know that I believe the US and Taliban have actually tried to cooperate on going after crisis. It'd be 'cause of this threat but again it appears to have failed that they were. I'm not able to stop this kind of attack and there are. Reverberations from this will go on for weeks and weeks Amy oh. In as you know it will affect all of their continuing an evacuation efforts that are. Under way right now and in it is interesting this you talk about perhaps even collaboration. Between the Taliban. And US forces there on the ground trying to stop crisis but we had these warnings be were credible clearly. And the US and the western officials who could tell were certainly taking them seriously by urging people not to come to this gate I have to say. Listening to that video as much as seeing it from overnight Martha is pretty stunning has he just you can hear. The desperation you can hear the chaos and and and and just people. Wanting and clearly risking their lives to try and get out of that country. What is the sense that the Taliban has any control or or going on around those gates trying to prevent people. From exactly what happened since being their large groups knowing about to soft target a huge target for any potential terror attack. It it sure is and it is tragic event that this happened. What's going to happen now if and I presume they still will leave on August 31. The Taliban will take over those gates and Jericho from inside there was was telling me during the week that the Taliban were very close to those gates anyway. Very close. In fifty yards away from US forces trying to guard those gates but the Taliban will take over security they will take over the airport and that is why there is such panic. Especially against. These Afghan allies because those people who want to leave and the Taliban is said you can't believe we don't want you to leave. These Afghan allies that they have to try to get out and they have to try to get through the Taliban Amy. All right Martha Raddatz thank you for that and again just to reminder viewers we are monitoring the situation. In Kabul Afghanistan where an explosion took place just outside of the airport there we know what happened did Andy gate. And is a gain we have been watching for the past several days because thousands of people. Had been there are desperately trying to get out of that country we're continuing to gather information just to the extent of the castle she's at the situation. And what it may do to the further evacuation process going on there in cobble we're gonna return you to regular programming. Which for some of you will be Good Morning America but of course you can continue to watch our coverage. Online on our streaming channel and we will come back in to provide any updates as they are warranted thanks for watching. This has been a special report. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.