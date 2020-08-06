Federal prosecutors request testimony from Prince Andrew on Epstein

Prosecutors believe the prince may have crucial information about possible co-conspirators from Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.
06/08/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal prosecutors request testimony from Prince Andrew on Epstein
Federal prosecutors have made a formal request of the British government saying they want to speak with Prince Andrew. About his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein they believe the press may have crucial information about at things possible. Co conspirators from an alleged sex trafficking ring. The prince has previously declined to answer questions have seen died and his New York prison cell under mysterious circumstances.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

