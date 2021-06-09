-
Now Playing: Man exchanges dumbbells for dachshunds
-
Now Playing: Shopper startled by snake in supermarket
-
Now Playing: We’re in tears over this mama koala’s reunion with her baby
-
Now Playing: Dolphins surprise paddleboarders off English coast
-
Now Playing: Iguana ruins beach yoga session
-
Now Playing: Orangutan tries on safari visitor's dropped sunglasses
-
Now Playing: Bull jumps into crowd at Idaho rodeo
-
Now Playing: What's got eight tentacles and needs a name?
-
Now Playing: Knock, knock: It’s a croc at the front door
-
Now Playing: 98-year-old 'kung fu grandma' wows spectators at martial arts event
-
Now Playing: Who wants a chocolate-covered cicada?
-
Now Playing: Wandering elephants become viral stars in China
-
Now Playing: Herd of wild elephants approaches city
-
Now Playing: Parrot eats out of woman's hand
-
Now Playing: Shelter dogs enjoy ice pops
-
Now Playing: A powerful tornado touches down in Kansas
-
Now Playing: Boy's face lights up as he attends first MLB game
-
Now Playing: Moving famous paintings make art spring to life at 'Holoseum'
-
Now Playing: Soap bubbles freeze in Minnesota