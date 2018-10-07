Transcript for Final ambulances deliver rescued Thai boys to hospital

It is truly extraordinary they've let us back onto the road now and got in the last convoy for the very last I mean this is to come out no one. Expected it to happen this clear to me decries this means the celebrations of the rescuers and they've they've come down that's right this is just. Good news but. Good gave. The lost boy we think about the lost boy we're expecting the coach. Since they now live. So got a lot more relaxed not enough come down hail. To see the trying to evict ties into the cave to cave is just on this ride but the day has been blocked off having an out Preston head. A so we've been counts now for days and days. Waiting for this thing. To come to a good resolution in front of their houses from his. He's some of the rescue is meeting now. A job is done I'm gonna recover got a recuperate. Any chance of mothers down and read back. And then we found them and and that was their worry that maybe it was too difficult to get them out. To read a story out highs and lows and highs is. Times and I think it's just been very special for everybody to watch the whole world come together to save them. It. Sorry. He had many many people are instantly or labor America. People are interested in seeing twelve young boys and that's up the courage having that I'd say of course they're interested and you know it's a so someone right on Twitter that said this is. It world's most famous soccer team it's this soccer team that the whole world is supporting an industry teachers has been pregnant. Pineapple Greg just because we had the best view who I think we would the first team. In the pineapple grove and then everyone followed us to because we wanted to be able to see all the way down to with the K now so we'll so I like pineapples say you know. It's nice because him. Eight. It. Yet we didn't when mates decided that we were too close they may have dust away and that was the right decision because they needed space for the operation. And and a problem. You can count.

