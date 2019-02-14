Transcript for Final push made on remaining ISIS stronghold in Syria

RA BC's James Longman is an eastern Syria overnight large numbers of ice is fighters. So rendered but large pockets of fighters are still there on the ground Janes has placed. Hi Stephanie yet we in east in Syria what seeing. As we get ever closer to the only ground defeat of ice is an overnight large numbers devices like to surrendered from the last remaining stronghold. In a town just south of tea but faced pockets of resistance do remain the casualties among coalition soldiers that's Kurdish fighters along with that. Arab allies and US spots. Apple's. In an intense battle for the tiny town of about gays that is all that's left of an area of license control. The was once about the size of Indiana civilians are trying to escape. But I -- like his are picking them often at present we understand about 500 people are trapped in one part of that town. These Syrian democratic forces a trying to negotiate that release. Millions have been made homeless in this war I spend the day yesterday at a refugee camp and I met one family you how to skate. From one of the nicest towns that now live very place about front line we know frugal medicine six month old twins and Mohammed and summarily concede and it. They were close to starvation their mother. She said Tierney had Graf to eaten she wasn't producing enough milk and said finally that they had a choice they could die that hunger. Well they could be killed trying to run announce what may date. Like so many others that are longing to go higher but way too that's the big question even without licensing control. Most of the towns they held paid now lie in ruins but will trump has already declared victory against like this is about would mean US troops. Now about 2000 and it could also got time that the US Defense Department says thousands of being Jihad needs I'll still hey. All across this region so wants US troops do go high and it stayed that you bodies could regroup able to launch attacks hair and a rule. Such an intense time there in eastern Syria James thank you so much for that.

