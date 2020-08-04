Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for A firefighter plays trumpet from crane bucket over Brazil neighborhood
And and. Oh the a.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:38","description":"The act was a tribute to residents, thanking them for staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70046709","title":"A firefighter plays trumpet from crane bucket over Brazil neighborhood","url":"/International/video/firefighter-plays-trumpet-crane-bucket-brazil-neighborhood-70046709"}