-
Now Playing: Plane disappears into thick smoke over Maui brush fire
-
Now Playing: Wildfire forces theme park evacuation
-
Now Playing: President Trump denies Iran has captured 17 CIA spies
-
Now Playing: US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies
-
Now Playing: Dust devil swirls through Queensland ranch
-
Now Playing: Firefighters work to extinguish wildfires across central Portugal
-
Now Playing: Hot weather, wildfires and swimming : World in Photos, July 22
-
Now Playing: 17 US spies captured by Iran could be sentenced to death
-
Now Playing: Ukrainian soldier brings out big guns for this 'Bottle Cap Challenge'
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan helps police catch suspect trying to flee
-
Now Playing: India successfully launches unmanned spacecraft to far side of the moon
-
Now Playing: Snails slug it out at World Snail Racing Championships
-
Now Playing: See adorable new photos of Prince George for his 6th birthday
-
Now Playing: Marvel announces new superhero movies
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after couple found dead on Canadian highway
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
-
Now Playing: Iran claims to have captured spies working for CIA
-
Now Playing: Tainted alcohol kills at least 19, officials say
-
Now Playing: Lufthansa, BA suspend flights to Cairo
-
Now Playing: Venezuela fighter 'aggressively shadowed' US plane