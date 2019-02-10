Flames engulf amusement park in Manila

More
The fire was believed to be either arson or an electrical problem.
0:43 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flames engulf amusement park in Manila
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The fire was believed to be either arson or an electrical problem. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66008413","title":"Flames engulf amusement park in Manila","url":"/International/video/flames-engulf-amusement-park-manila-66008413"}