Transcript for The flavor of 'A Christmas Carol' lives on in Christmas pudding

To can love Chris. He Rocha fashion throughout his life. And here at Athens streets to dispute the time he story for infants and he would have a good time they came to get. To celebrate the season. 100 feet in five years actress released a Christmas Carol and still went to consistently popular stories. A Christmas Carol is a story of redemption. It's about the need miserly old man street. Okay. Please assisted by four guys can how can reunite with Garrett his ways he showed him that at Christmas time station at 880. She sang karaoke. Machines the united importance of family and because Leno and kind to him. The key phase of the Christmas count is where the reforms wouldn't paid little boy and taken to the book to conduct in the big east can confirm. So I take it was hanging it up. And give thanks to the cracked it. The kids wouldn't have gained cash. Goes. Dell mayor. Not well cool or working pull people with. Turkey with a much more shows me that the middle this with the heat and. She's the you this. Mr. You album tracks it didn't look right I was like the moon lives. This tries to kick was cool he tell you full budget and to be delivered to dump trucks into the league in total Christmas Day. What he did with the Christmas count with the tape to element forfeit the ten K and the Christmas putting an accurate that the day itself. And it. It should be passing lugging my and I'll. I think. London Atlanta I didn't give it. Once upon the accident happened it. This isn't Newton Clinton and you can mix and playing well not only talking to us. And that I think we'll be finishing tenth. Soon it like he's back to tap into it this happens to be be soon perhaps slick spots. That comes. And yeah. Cut peeled and difficult it is natural I don't know if he mixed up to cut. Three X. If you think it'll be and then gives a treat that somebody can win. With this kind professor coastal. The patent and and just pack it down but couldn't quite and copper penny to tighten things utility with a fifth coast. Half fault faith and four people talk conventions and from the different from my. You bet with. Me to own peace in the street kitchen string. David Edelstein get the war two and half my painting and its own. I do think it can sample I think I think about it from nuptial thing. Don't take. It a pretty good people winning three and felt. Gunman. They could fall winds both speak volumes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.