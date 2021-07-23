Floodwaters surge into buildings, sweep away cars in China

Floodwaters poured into buildings and swept away vehicles in China, where floods have killed several people in recent days.
0:55 | 07/23/21

Floodwaters surge into buildings, sweep away cars in China

