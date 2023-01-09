Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to Orlando hospital

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a U.S. hospital hours after his supporters stormed key governmental buildings in the county’s capital city, Brasilia.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live