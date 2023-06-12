Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86

Silvio Berlusconi was a billionaire media mogul and Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption.

June 12, 2023

