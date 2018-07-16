France overpowers Croatia 4-2 to win 2nd World Cup

The final ends a tournament full of surprises in a briefly changed Russia.
0:30 | 07/16/18

Transcript for France overpowers Croatia 4-2 to win 2nd World Cup
Sports France is a course celebrating its World Cup championship the party on the streets of Paris however turned violent when some people started smashing windows and attacking police. Officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Reports say that at least two people actually died during the celebrations. President of France was cheering wildly after the big win over Croatia he's hosting a reception for the teen today. And here New York the Empire State Building all lit up in the French colors on either win.

