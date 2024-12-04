French lawmakers vote to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier

Parliament approved the measure with a decisive 331 votes, surpassing the required majority of 288.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live