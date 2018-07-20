French president's aide questioned by police for allegedly beating protester

More
An aide to French president Emmanuel Macron, Alexandre Benalla, was caught on video hitting a young man at a Paris demonstration, while dressed as a police officer.
0:44 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French president's aide questioned by police for allegedly beating protester
About Palin episode. I wouldn't most animals original original and definitely others in the incident. Let's show you shouldn't Noble's. Nook touch. Oh it's so. Billions owed its long. Get a real cellular and I was. The other side have a go to another like. This. You wouldn't. You just as well you don't. You have good good good nobody knows who you. Are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56708388,"title":"French president's aide questioned by police for allegedly beating protester","duration":"0:44","description":"An aide to French president Emmanuel Macron, Alexandre Benalla, was caught on video hitting a young man at a Paris demonstration, while dressed as a police officer.","url":"/International/video/french-presidents-aide-questioned-police-allegedly-beating-protester-56708388","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.