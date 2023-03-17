'The game has changed for Vladimir Putin': War crimes expert on ICC warrant

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with war crimes expert Michael Newton about what the Hague's arrest warrant means and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held accountable.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live