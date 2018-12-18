Gingerbread house baking competition in Sweden

More
A 21-year-old baker who made a six-sided house with marzipan elves and icing railings took home the prize out of 153 participants.
1:00 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gingerbread house baking competition in Sweden
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59883596,"title":"Gingerbread house baking competition in Sweden","duration":"1:00","description":"A 21-year-old baker who made a six-sided house with marzipan elves and icing railings took home the prize out of 153 participants.","url":"/International/video/gingerbread-house-baking-competition-sweden-59883596","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.