Good Samaritans outfit Ukrainian soldiers with prosthetics

ABC News' Linsey Davis reports on how nonprofit Kind Deeds works to transport injured Ukrainian soldiers and outfit them with prosthetics in New York City.

March 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live