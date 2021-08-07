Former Haitian prime minister on assassination: 'It is a sad day for Haiti'

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe as he breaks down the worsening situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
6:51 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Haitian prime minister on assassination: 'It is a sad day for Haiti'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:51","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe as he breaks down the worsening situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78723110","title":"Former Haitian prime minister on assassination: 'It is a sad day for Haiti'","url":"/International/video/haitian-prime-minister-assassination-sad-day-haiti-78723110"}