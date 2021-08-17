Transcript for Haitians grieve as earthquake death toll rises to more than 1,400

And rescue workers in Haiti are scrambling to save survivors after a tropical depression hit overnight in the aftermath of that massive earthquake. The death toll from the quake is now over 14100. ABC news' chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in look Kai a Haiti with more hi I'm Matt. Hey Terry and Diane we were going to discount a Marcel and we knew we had heard it was pretty significant destruction in the higher up you go. On that killed the more destruction you see him right before the actual town. We start to see home after home just pulverized flattened by the earthquake and we are rounding a bend. Slowly and as we were we saw this cemetery. The slow down. And we heard the whales and the people at the cemetery we've got out and we saw this woman who see a Seville. That she was solving enchanting sort of simultaneously that the grief was so intense. That it manifested physically. In her. Who manage. While the Louisville. She told us that she just buried her eighteen year old daughter and the ditch diggers are right there the grave diggers just. Finishing up their work. Her other daughter came also disk consulate. She told us that she also lost a granddaughter in the earthquake two other children were at a hospital and Port Au Prince gravely wounded. We went back there today just to check in on her and see how she's doing after this tropical depression swept through she said she. She was outdoors she had slept at just over overhang at a neighbor's house. Her whole family huddled. In this soaking blanket. And she said they were up all night obviously that is pretty powerful storm that went right over this area. She had not been able to sleep. She doesn't know what she's going to do next to phoned her dot. Everything remains in anyway. Right now. Doors. Because they've lost homes or because. They're afraid to sleep inside there are so traumatized by the aftershocks and that major earthquake itself com. One last note what has been most striking is the lack of aid the lack of assistance. National local state level assistants here. Pretty much doesn't exist some NGOs are starting to trickle in but. I would say 95% of the people we've seen have not been touched in any way by any help from the outside. Saturday and heartbreaking Mac Batman thank you for that man.

