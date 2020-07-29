Worshippers came to the mosque, recently converted from a museum, for the first prayers held there in 86 years.

More than 650 recent coronavirus cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the U.S., according to the New York Times.

The spirit in the struggle: Significance of church, worship in the black community

The Black Church is more than a building. For centuries, it has been a safe house for the soul. Its roots run deep to the dark soil of slavery and birthed songs not just of religion but of resistance.