Nearly half of the world's migratory species are in decline, UN report warns

Migratory fish face the most dire threat, with 97% on the brink of extinction, the report found.

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live