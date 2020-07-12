Heavy rain and snowfall causes flooding in northern Italy

More
Firefighters conducted more than 175 rescue operations following days of severe weather.
1:20 | 12/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy rain and snowfall causes flooding in northern Italy
Forty Bobby. If you let it fall back on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Firefighters conducted more than 175 rescue operations following days of severe weather.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74584718","title":"Heavy rain and snowfall causes flooding in northern Italy","url":"/International/video/heavy-rain-snowfall-flooding-northern-italy-74584718"}