Transcript for Historic jewel heist

And nexus morning the search for answers after a brazen heist that one of the world's oldest museums are priceless jewels were stolen from the museum in Dresden Germany and now officials are organizing a special team. To crack the case. These are the priceless artifacts that were stolen in a matter of minutes from the green bald museum in Dresden Germany. Thieves making off with three sets of eighteenth century jewels including historic swords pearls and diamonds. These objects. Extremely precious. Because of that when you but also because of the craftsmanship because of that history did they have embedded in his. Police have released a surveillance footage showing to ax wielding thieves smashing their way into glass cases containing the jewels. Said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The thieves certainly did some planning. This morning authorities are investigating whether they sparked a fire in an electrical junction box near the museum which created a blackout in the surrounding area. They say after entering the building through a smashed a window they headed straight for the display case that help the jewels. The thieves reportedly escaped in an Audi a six a luxury car with a top speed of 155. Miles per hour. A car matching that description was found on fire at a nearby parking garage the suspects. Long time. Sounds like a movie right museum officials are urging whomever is responsible not to break the jewels up into pieces they claim they'll be nearly impossible to sell. Because of the publicity surrounding this case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.