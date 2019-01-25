Horses seen galloping through snowy fields from above

Hundreds of horses gallop through snowy fields to create a stunning winter scene in northwest China's Gansu Province.
1:23 | 01/25/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Horses seen galloping through snowy fields from above

