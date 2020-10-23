Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Huge fireworks display in Dubai
A our. And moon. Okay. Okay. Okay. Oh. Oh. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:47","description":"The Palm Hotel in Dubai, UAE, set off a huge fireworks display to celebrate taking the world record for biggest fountain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73788971","title":"Huge fireworks display in Dubai","url":"/International/video/huge-fireworks-display-dubai-73788971"}