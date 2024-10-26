The human cost of the ongoing war in Ukraine

It’s been nearly 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the lives caught in the middle now that North Korea intends to send their troops into battle.

October 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live