Ice jam causes flooding in Fort McMurray, Canada

The flooding comes as Fort McMurray is dealing with the COVID-19.
1:28 | 05/01/20

Transcript for Ice jam causes flooding in Fort McMurray, Canada
Okay. Okay. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

