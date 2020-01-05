Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Ice jam causes flooding in Fort McMurray, Canada
Okay. Okay. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:28","description":"The flooding comes as Fort McMurray is dealing with the COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70460480","title":"Ice jam causes flooding in Fort McMurray, Canada","url":"/International/video/ice-jam-flooding-fort-mcmurray-canada-70460480"}