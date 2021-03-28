Iceland residents gather to see volcano lava show

Sightseers in Iceland checked out a volcano that continued to spew lava more than a week after it started to erupt.
1:58 | 03/28/21

Transcript for Iceland residents gather to see volcano lava show

