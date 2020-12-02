Images show ice-less region of Antarctica following record-high temperatures

More
Video taken near the Chilean Antarctic Territory, shows mountain bases with mere patches of snow and sections of ocean topped with little to no ice.
0:32 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Images show ice-less region of Antarctica following record-high temperatures
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Video taken near the Chilean Antarctic Territory, shows mountain bases with mere patches of snow and sections of ocean topped with little to no ice.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68946333","title":"Images show ice-less region of Antarctica following record-high temperatures","url":"/International/video/images-show-ice-region-antarctica-record-high-temperatures-68946333"}