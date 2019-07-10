Transcript for Immunity outrage

But we turn out to the outrage overseas after a teenager on a motorcycle was killed in a car crash in England that suspect as the wife of the US diplomat and has apparently fled the country claiming diplomatic immunity. Well now the teen's parents are demanding she return to England. This morning outrage is growing in England after a US diplomat's wife left the country despite being a suspect in a deadly crash. It's a sneak. Brenda can. Allow. Every. Canadian world. The parents of nineteen year old hairy daughter demanding justice after the diplomat's wife allegedly hit their sons motorcycle in August the suspect left the country and and is now claiming diplomatic immunity. Probably she's didn't himself students who couldn't just. Big just got to plug. The 42 year old suspect who has not been named by police was allegedly driving out of the US air force base on the wrong side of the wrote. Police say she initially cooperated and even said she had no plans to leave England. The US embassy in London express their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family saying cases like this are considered carefully. But immunity is rarely wait the British foreign secretary is now urging the US embassy to reconsider and Harry dad's family is appealing to president trump. Asking him to intervene and recede in the woman's immunity. This diplomat's wife had reportedly only been in Britain for three weeks before that crash.

